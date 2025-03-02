Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagesuikodenchinese artchinese inkwood print silhouettewoodblock print silhouetteutagawa kunisadakunisadajapanese charactersThe Actor Kawarazaki Gonjūrō I as Ude no Kisaburō, likened to Wu Song the Ascetic (Gyōja Bushō ni hisu), from the “Pine” triptych of the series A Modern Water Margin (Tōsei suikoden) by Utagawa KunisadaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2674 x 3841 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUtagawa's Lifetime Masterpiece, from the Japanese version of the Shuihu Zhuan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185913/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Fukusuke I as Asahina Tōbei, likened to Lu Zhishen the Tattooed Priest (Kaoshō Rochishin ni hisu), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185846/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Ichizō III as Nozarashi Gosuke, likened to Shi Jin the Nine Dragoned (Kyūmonryū Shishin ni hisu), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8003483/image-background-dragons-paperFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchimura Takenojō V as Yukanba Kozō Kichiza, from A Modern Water Margin (Kinsei suikoden) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612342/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIngirisu-jinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987464/ingirisu-jinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licenseA Dutch Couple by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612344/dutch-couple-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParody of the Third Princess and Kashiwagi: “Chapter 50: A Hut in the Eastern Provinces” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612339/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn American Drawn from Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612236/american-drawn-from-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23504021/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licenseToriyama Akinari Terutada with Ghost; (The Lavender Chapter) by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613193/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseFrance by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612199/france-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseGreat Military Drill by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612250/great-military-drill-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseStorehouse in Paris, France, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612348/storehouse-paris-france-japanFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseMt. Fuji from the series Famous Mountains in Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241191/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseTwo Chinese Men by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612350/two-chinese-men-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView licenseAmerican Family with a Dancing Daughter by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612230/american-family-with-dancing-daughter-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseFrench Photographer with His Wife by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612229/french-photographer-with-his-wife-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn American on Horseback and a Chinese with a Furled Umbrella by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612361/image-horse-1860-1959Free Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView Inside an American Steamship by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612359/view-inside-american-steamship-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Merchant Strolling in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491520/american-merchant-strolling-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVehicles on the Streets of Tokyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491527/vehicles-the-streets-tokyoFree Image from public domain license