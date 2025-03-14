Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperhandpersonartmanjapanese artvintagepublic domainThe Actor Onoye Matsusuke I, as a Man Holding a Closed Fan in His Right Hand by Katsukawa Shun'eiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 574 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1876 x 3919 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612285/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Actor of the Iwai Clan as a Woman by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612468/actor-the-iwai-clan-woman-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseSave the earth quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630598/save-the-earth-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnidentified Actor (possibly Yoshizawa Ayame) as a Woman with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612471/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612449/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-armed-with-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licensePlanet quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630493/planet-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseOnoe Matsusuke as a Servant Standing Beside a Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328533/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozō III Holding a Red Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491571/the-actor-ichikawa-yaozo-iii-holding-red-fanFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Unidentified Actor as a Farmer with a Basket on His Back by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611885/image-vintage-japanese-art-wood-paintFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241224/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as a Nobleman Writing Poetry by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612427/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-nobleman-writing-poetry-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Fourth Matsumoto Koshiro as a Man Walking under an Umbrellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330044/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazō II in the Role of Ono Sadakurōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330068/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseOnoe Matsusuke as a Man Standing on a Path through Rice Fieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseThe Third Sawamura Sojuro as a Man Standing with Feet Spread Widely Aparthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240790/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Third Bando Hikosaburo as a Man Standing on the Bank of a Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241364/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV Seated in an Outer Room by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611782/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-seated-outer-room-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642120/businessmans-hand-holding-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633685/image-achievement-adult-bankingView licenseAn Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612790/unidentified-actor-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642118/png-achievement-adult-bankingView licenseThe Actor Morita Kanya Wearing One Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612023/the-actor-morita-kanya-wearing-one-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo Second with Raised Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611895/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-second-with-raised-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241266/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license