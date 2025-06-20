rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Three Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood artpaperbooksartjapanese artsunvintagepublic domain
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612450/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185890/courtesan-with-book-and-hair-pin-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959046/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7958971/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Blue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
Blue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Old Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunman
Old Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612456/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Yellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunman
Yellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunman
Actor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license