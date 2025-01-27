rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kabuki Actors: Bando Mitsugorō and Iwai Hanshirō by Utagawa Toyokuni
Save
Edit Image
kabukipublic domain japanese male figurepublic dominpaperspacepersonartjapanese art
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Kabuki Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV
Kabuki Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128645/kabuki-actor-iwai-hanshiroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Kabuki Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV
Kabuki Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128621/kabuki-actor-iwai-hanshiroFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Utagawa's Lifetime Masterpiece, from the Japanese version of the Shuihu Zhuan by Utagawa Kunisada
Utagawa's Lifetime Masterpiece, from the Japanese version of the Shuihu Zhuan by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185913/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō II (?) Performing Shibaraku in the Ichimura Theater
Ichikawa Danjūrō II (?) Performing Shibaraku in the Ichimura Theater
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087567/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Soccer player tips flyer template, editable text & design
Soccer player tips flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800477/soccer-player-tips-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV as Sakura Hime, the Cherry Princess
The Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV as Sakura Hime, the Cherry Princess
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186106/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Soccer player tips poster template, editable text & design
Soccer player tips poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800478/soccer-player-tips-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Raizō I and Bandō Hikosaburō II
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Raizō I and Bandō Hikosaburō II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330206/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Golf & country club poster template, editable text and design
Golf & country club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090313/golf-country-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
An Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjō
An Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612416/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actors Otani Tomoemon I and Bando Mitsugoro I
The Actors Otani Tomoemon I and Bando Mitsugoro I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186105/the-actors-otani-tomoemon-and-bando-mitsugoroFree Image from public domain license
Soccer player tips Twitter ad template, editable text
Soccer player tips Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800474/soccer-player-tips-twitter-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II in the Role of the Oiran Hatsuito of Yamashiro-ya
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II in the Role of the Oiran Hatsuito of Yamashiro-ya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184119/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan fest Instagram post template, editable design
Japan fest Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801170/japan-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Role of Soga Gorō from the Play "Yanone"
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Role of Soga Gorō from the Play "Yanone"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099878/image-arrow-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Soccer player tips email header template, editable text
Soccer player tips email header template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800475/soccer-player-tips-email-header-template-editable-textView license
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612888/image-public-domain-art-1939-advertisementFree Image from public domain license
Golf & country club blog banner template, editable text
Golf & country club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090321/golf-country-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotada
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186125/image-modern-art-kabuki-japanese-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Golf & country club Instagram story template, editable text
Golf & country club Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090315/golf-country-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Basho's frog poem, actor's portrait (Ca. 1847-48 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Nakani of Terifuricho
Basho's frog poem, actor's portrait (Ca. 1847-48 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Nakani of Terifuricho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bucket list Instagram post template, editable text
Bucket list Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602763/bucket-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stencil with Bats on a Lattice
Stencil with Bats on a Lattice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8083069/stencil-with-bats-latticeFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo ideas Instagram post template, editable design
Tattoo ideas Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735234/tattoo-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Iwai Kumesaburō II by Utagawa Kunisada
Portrait of Iwai Kumesaburō II by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241150/portrait-iwai-kumesaburoFree Image from public domain license
Golf & country club Instagram post template, editable text
Golf & country club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644895/golf-country-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iwai Hanshiro IV as a Woman with a Sword by Katsukawa Shunei
Iwai Hanshiro IV as a Woman with a Sword by Katsukawa Shunei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639393/iwai-hanshiro-woman-with-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo in the role of Asahi na Saburo Breaking Open the Castle Door
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo in the role of Asahi na Saburo Breaking Open the Castle Door
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099850/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
The Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Reading a Letter
The Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Reading a Letter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8142161/the-kabuki-actor-segawa-kikunojo-woman-reading-letterFree Image from public domain license
Mental health support poster template
Mental health support poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407691/mental-health-support-poster-templateView license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license