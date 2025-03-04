Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekabukipaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa ShunkōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 535 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1745 x 3916 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseKabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611665/kabuki-actors-osagawa-tsuneyo-and-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKabuki Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103902/kabuki-actor-kataoka-nizaemon-viiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseKabuki Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III in "A Courtesan’s Mirror for the Eastern Provinces" (Keisei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185899/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroemon as a Man Standing in a Room by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612022/the-actor-otani-hiroemon-man-standing-room-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actors Asao Yūjirō as Sano Genzaemon and Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Miura Arajirō, in the play Keisei Sano no Funabashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490798/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo Second with Raised Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611895/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-second-with-raised-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II in the Role of Soga no Goro by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613027/the-actor-ichikawa-yaozo-the-role-soga-goro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612411/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Warrior Near the Seashorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117172/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-warrior-near-the-seashoreFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330212/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuroFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseKabuki Actors Arashi Ryūzō II and Segawa Kikunojō III by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613016/the-kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V in a Shibaraku (Stop Right There!) Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330105/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Ebizō (formerly Danjūrō V) as Kemushi Babā of Anō Villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240782/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Fifth Ichikawa Danjuro as a Man in Winter Apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō V in a Shibaraku Performancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087337/ichikawa-danjuro-shibaraku-performanceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612295/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shinozuka in a Shibaraku (Stop Right There!) Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102991/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license