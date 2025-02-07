Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageportrait paintingwriting paintingjapanese printspaperpersonarthousejapanese artPortrait of Toyozumi of Chojiya House, Writing a LetterView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 814 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2630 x 3877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685943/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118500/image-paper-hands-artFree Image from public domain licenseWrite your own story quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685939/write-your-own-story-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseGonpachi ni Komurasaki no Toko no Tsuki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612292/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612209/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Lady About to Write a Poemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241706/lady-about-write-poemFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Oiran Hinazuru of Chojiya Standing upon a Pile of Futon by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328499/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license“High-Ranking Courtesan” (Oiran), from the series Five Shades of Ink in the Northern Quarter (Hokkoku goshiki-zumi), by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185951/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOkitsu by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611479/okitsu-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOkabe by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611475/okabe-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613158/portrait-actor-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese calligraphy paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView licenseRustic Scene by Chōkyōsai Eirihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612287/rustic-scene-chokyosai-eiriFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326953/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612172/moonlight-view-suihiro-bridge-tempozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture drawing png hand, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146869/architecture-drawing-png-hand-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseInside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612340/inside-the-garden-takao-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseSakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612388/sakaicho-fukiyacho-kaomise-yoshibaiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612912/image-japan-beach-1922-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseWarming the Sake by Maple Leaf Fire by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612961/warming-the-sake-maple-leaf-fire-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese Sage Reading While Riding on a Buffalo by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612661/chinese-sage-reading-while-riding-buffalo-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseThe Lady Tomimoto Toyohina Reading a Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102363/the-lady-tomimoto-toyohina-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStone Bridge over the Aji River, Osaka by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612213/stone-bridge-over-the-aji-river-osaka-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic marble microphone, hand holdinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514456/aesthetic-marble-microphone-hand-holdingView licenseScene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612470/scene-from-drama-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill life by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612522/still-life-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license