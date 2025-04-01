rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Courtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…
Save
Edit Image
asianfirepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shamisen, Plectrum and a Book by Chōbunsai Eishi
Shamisen, Plectrum and a Book by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612926/shamisen-plectrum-and-book-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Pattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkei
Pattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612530/pattern-plum-blossom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tea Things by Totoya Hokkei
Tea Things by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613196/tea-things-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612564/candles-aizu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
History of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkei
History of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612594/history-kamakura-visitors-hoshinoi-well-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Grocery delivery editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Grocery delivery editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908947/grocery-delivery-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Vase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkei
Vase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Painting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkei
Painting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582266/image-japanese-woodblock-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Lobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Lobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640193/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shuntei
Courtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shuntei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582367/courtesan-and-new-year-decoration-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185890/courtesan-with-book-and-hair-pin-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Washoku restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Washoku restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826044/washoku-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Courtesan Dancing
Courtesan Dancing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086817/courtesan-dancingFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license