Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese poetryvintage calendarjapanesejapanese thememonthly calendarjapanese plum blossomjapan springpaperSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2782 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Heian Court Calligrapher Ono no Tōfū (894–966); “Calligraphy Brush” (Fude), from Four Friends of the Writing Table for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086600/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmperor Xuanzong (Japanese: Genso) and Daoist Magician Lo Gongyuan Arising from an Inkstone; Ink" (Sumi), from Four Friends…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582388/image-circle-japanese-art-woodblock-prints-magicianFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView licenseNuji (Japanese: Joki; female attendant who compiled writings by Daoist sages); Paper" (Kami), from Four Friends of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582285/image-edo-japan-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929Free Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Chinese Calligrapher Boying (Japanese: Hakuei; also known as the Sage of Cursive Script"); "Inkstone" (Suzuri), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582271/image-japanese-boy-vintage-periodic-table-poster-calendarFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseTwo Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSkylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpring Getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696022/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseYamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670045/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670175/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licensePipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050575/spring-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseRoll of Cloth for an Obi and Tortoise-shell Hair Ornaments (“Presents for One’s Beloved”), from the Butterfly Series, from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185039/image-paper-butterfly-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseCostume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582255/image-japanese-tiger-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAccoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582263/image-three-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866083/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612557/image-bonsai-public-domain-1806Free Image from public domain license