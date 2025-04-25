rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Three Girls Singing and Dancing by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
japanese public domain singingpaperbookspersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788056/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Woman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612410/woman-playing-the-shamisen-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612392/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612397/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Two Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunman
Two Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612404/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086682/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612401/pines-and-cherry-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Storytelling session Instagram post template
Storytelling session Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829805/storytelling-session-instagram-post-templateView license
Rose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo Shunman
Rose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612415/rose-iris-primrose-and-daisy-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teaching Instagram post template
Teaching Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829822/teaching-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788085/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612618/various-seaweed-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunman
Seaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612595/seaweed-food-and-kitchen-utensils-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612464/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613025/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView license
Peach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunman
Peach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612451/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
Plum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491912/plum-blossom-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daphne odora and Mojisuri-so by Kubo Shunman
Daphne odora and Mojisuri-so by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612440/daphne-odora-and-mojisuri-so-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license