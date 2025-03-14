Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain cherry blossomcherry blossomjapanese textvintage shellpaperartjapanese artvintageCherry Blossoms and Shells by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3115 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670563/vintage-cherry-blossom-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCherry Blossoms and Court Hat by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612664/cherry-blossoms-and-court-hat-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670744/vintage-cherry-blossom-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter Cherries by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582365/winter-cherries-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDecorations for the New Year by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582259/decorations-for-the-new-year-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBiwa with Brocade Cover, from the series Musical Instruments by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582372/image-japanese-wood-art-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseWine Pot and Cup by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582265/wine-pot-and-cup-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAoi Plant, Cherry Blossoms, Drum and Eboshi Hat Representing the "Aoi" Chapter of The Story of Genji by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185040/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMask and Other Objects for the Noh Dance by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612941/mask-and-other-objects-for-the-noh-dance-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240158/cherry-blossom-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSpectacles and Telescope with Cases by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612573/spectacles-and-telescope-with-cases-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese kintsugi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7838010/japanese-kintsugi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWine Cups by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582264/wine-cups-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825815/cherry-blossom-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseTwo Courtesans by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582258/two-courtesans-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821734/hanami-festival-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBed-clothing by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582262/bed-clothing-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseSurimono and a Box by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612649/surimono-and-box-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseBooks by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612713/books-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition editable poster template, Japanese designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8083374/art-exhibition-editable-poster-template-japanese-designView licenseRefined Lavers (A Kind of Sea Weed) and a Handy Writing Outfit with Pouch by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612519/image-japanese-art-writing-ukiyo-1929Free Image from public domain licenseArt museum business card template, Japanese floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094204/art-museum-business-card-template-japanese-floral-patternView licenseSweet Fishes of the Nagara River, with Baskets and Flowers by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612577/sweet-fishes-the-nagara-river-with-baskets-and-flowers-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattledore and Shuttlecock by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612368/battledore-and-shuttlecock-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery editable poster template, Japanese designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8078499/art-gallery-editable-poster-template-japanese-designView licenseScreen of Calligraphy and New Year Decoration by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612592/screen-calligraphy-and-new-year-decoration-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseRolls of Cloth, Cotton and Yarn by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612329/rolls-cloth-cotton-and-yarn-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685228/japanese-travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDried Sardines, Tablet of Sea-Weed and Nuts by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612316/dried-sardines-tablet-sea-weed-and-nuts-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTelescope with Its Bag by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612703/telescope-with-its-bag-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license