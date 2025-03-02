rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
chinese tigertiger asianpapertigerpersonartjapanese artvintage
Year of tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900337/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612725/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Tiger year Facebook post template, editable design
Tiger year Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10600451/tiger-year-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612587/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926168/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612743/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Tiger year poster template, editable text and design
Tiger year poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737801/tiger-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612738/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese tiger ukiyo-e art editable design, community remix
Japanese tiger ukiyo-e art editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760581/japanese-tiger-ukiyo-e-art-editable-design-community-remixView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template and design
Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582267/two-boys-and-screen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Tiger year Instagram story template, editable text
Tiger year Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737805/tiger-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612568/lady-threading-needle-verandah-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612707/two-ladies-walking-the-water-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Tiger year blog banner template, editable text
Tiger year blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737800/tiger-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612479/wine-pot-wine-cup-and-folded-fan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ten Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakutei
Ten Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612597/ten-wise-men-among-the-disciples-confucious-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Tiger background, Chinese animal illustration, editable design
Tiger background, Chinese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177347/tiger-background-chinese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612610/three-great-wise-men-the-han-dynasty-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year card template
Chinese new year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView license
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612734/four-hermits-shozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Facebook post template
Chinese new year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395469/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
Lady with Fan Standing on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
Lady with Fan Standing on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086932/lady-with-fan-standing-verandah-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
Five Great Soldiers of Shoku
Five Great Soldiers of Shoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185910/five-great-soldiers-shokuFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Specialities of Bizen Province
Specialities of Bizen Province
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185902/specialities-bizen-provinceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView license
Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove
Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086931/seven-sages-the-bamboo-groveFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year post template, editable social media design
Chinese new year post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809193/chinese-new-year-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Eight Views of the Genji Story: Still Life
Eight Views of the Genji Story: Still Life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185038/eight-views-the-genji-story-still-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template, editable text and design
Chinese new year poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737813/chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Court Lady with a Fan—a Cherry-Tree in Bloom by Yashima Gakutei
Court Lady with a Fan—a Cherry-Tree in Bloom by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185857/image-1800s-lady-1615-1868-1786Free Image from public domain license
Japanese bar Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese bar Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614766/japanese-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan
Courtesan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185862/courtesanFree Image from public domain license
Business branding paper mockup, tiger design
Business branding paper mockup, tiger design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7542591/business-branding-paper-mockup-tiger-designView license
Plum Blossoms and Cake-Box
Plum Blossoms and Cake-Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185186/plum-blossoms-and-cake-boxFree Image from public domain license