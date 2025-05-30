rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Letter-box and Toothpick Holders by Totoya Hokkei
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood blockpaperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanese
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Pillow for Women and a Bowl by Totoya Hokkei
Pillow for Women and a Bowl by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612679/pillow-for-women-and-bowl-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Rising Sun and Plum Tree by Totoya Hokkei
Rising Sun and Plum Tree by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612717/rising-sun-and-plum-tree-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Ebisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkei
Ebisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Woman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkei
Woman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612439/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Hat, Deer-Horn and Plum Branch, Representing Jurōjin, the God of Life by Totoya Hokkei
Hat, Deer-Horn and Plum Branch, Representing Jurōjin, the God of Life by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612590/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Jo and Uba of Takasago Looking at the Rising Sun; Symbolic Representation of Longevity and Conjugal Harmony by Totoya Hokkei
Jo and Uba of Takasago Looking at the Rising Sun; Symbolic Representation of Longevity and Conjugal Harmony by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612704/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Box of Face Powder and Hair Ties; Specialities of Shimomura in Ryogaecho by Totoya Hokkei
Box of Face Powder and Hair Ties; Specialities of Shimomura in Ryogaecho by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612705/image-totoya-hokkei-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toothpicks and Their Cover by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Toothpicks and Their Cover by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612601/toothpicks-and-their-cover-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612520/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612618/various-seaweed-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612397/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Seaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunman
Seaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612595/seaweed-food-and-kitchen-utensils-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Parenting blog Instagram post template, editable text
Parenting blog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518707/parenting-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612464/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613025/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license