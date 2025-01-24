rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
Save
Edit Image
monk japankabukiplaying cardlionvintagebridgebodhisattvajapanese
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Roll of Cloth for an Obi and Tortoise-shell Hair Ornaments (“Presents for One’s Beloved”), from the Butterfly Series, from…
Roll of Cloth for an Obi and Tortoise-shell Hair Ornaments (“Presents for One’s Beloved”), from the Butterfly Series, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185039/image-paper-butterfly-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612557/image-bonsai-public-domain-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New Year wish Instagram post template, editable text
New Year wish Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921888/new-year-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk Screen, Writing Set, Painting of Tiger, and Mounting Paraphernalia, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Desk Screen, Writing Set, Painting of Tiger, and Mounting Paraphernalia, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8059142/image-paper-tiger-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Preparations for the New Year, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jo, vol. 1) by Totoya Hokkei
Preparations for the New Year, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jo, vol. 1) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582277/image-calendar-vintage-1817-1929Free Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Explore Asia Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245405/explore-asia-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art museum business card template, Japanese floral pattern
Art museum business card template, Japanese floral pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094204/art-museum-business-card-template-japanese-floral-patternView license
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Kaiseki menu poster template
Japanese Kaiseki menu poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778581/japanese-kaiseki-menu-poster-templateView license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView license
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bar poster template
Japanese bar poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView license
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView license
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582255/image-japanese-tiger-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Japan itinerary poster template
Japan itinerary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461003/japan-itinerary-poster-templateView license
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582263/image-three-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Chinese art exhibition poster template
Chinese art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612532/image-2022-calendar-japan-monthly-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dōran (Square Leather Box Used as an Inrō) with a Watch as a NetsukeFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
Dōran (Square Leather Box Used as an Inrō) with a Watch as a NetsukeFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612531/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license