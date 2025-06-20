rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl In the Form of a Divinity Beating a Drum by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
drumjapanese woodblockpaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaingirl
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Box for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunman
Box for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612576/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Nanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunman
Nanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612537/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Knife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunman
Knife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612534/knife-and-two-knife-handles-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman
Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Belt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
Belt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612952/belt-and-fan-piece-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness Facebook post template
Loneliness Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView license
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Various Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunman
Various Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612589/various-shells-with-sea-weeds-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612582/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Depression Facebook post template
Depression Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932235/depression-facebook-post-templateView license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license