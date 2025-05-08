Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepapertreebookpersonartmanjapanese artvintageMan and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2578 x 3830 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseMen and Women in Court Costume Dancing by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185936/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Woman on the Back of a Horse Attended by a Female Driver by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612240/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612410/woman-playing-the-shamisen-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTwo Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612392/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Cutting Her Nails after GatHering Herbs by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185893/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612450/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBlue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOld Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612456/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseYellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePottery class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049677/pottery-class-poster-templateView licenseCourtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license3D university student holding paper editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464657/university-student-holding-paper-editable-remixView licenseNanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612537/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseTwo Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePottery class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492375/pottery-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612434/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseYoung Nobleman Looking Inside of a House by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612593/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license