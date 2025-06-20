Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekubo shunmanjapanese wood artsurimonopaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainWine-Set for the New Year Ceremony by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1045 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2103 x 2414 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGreen Peas in a Measure and Sprays of Hollyhock with Heads of Sardines; Symbols Representing the Ceremony of Exorcising…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612528/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOutfit for Travel by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612524/outfit-for-travel-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDesigns of Imported Leathers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612647/designs-imported-leathers-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670045/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Nobleman and His Attendant by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612660/young-nobleman-and-his-attendant-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Woman on the Back of a Horse Attended by a Female Driver by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612240/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670175/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage application Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite Mice Playing by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185885/white-mice-playing-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670161/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaddle, Horse-Dipper and Other Harness by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185938/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670151/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBird retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseObjects Representing the Ceremony of Exorcising Demons, One of the New Year Performances by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086877/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCeremonial Things for the Celebration of Setting Up a New House by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086815/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBelt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612952/belt-and-fan-piece-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePicnic Outfit by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612724/picnic-outfit-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView licenseKnife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612534/knife-and-two-knife-handles-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924843/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Nobleman Looking Inside of a House by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612593/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license