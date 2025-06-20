Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewood duckpaperartjapanese artvintageducksspringpublic domainMandarin Ducks in a Spring Landscape: Program for a Jururui Performance by Utamaro IIView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3902 x 2826 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Kōya no Tamagawa, Province of Kii by Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612689/the-koya-tamagawa-province-kii-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya attended by Two Shinzo and Her Kamuro Yoshino by Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612678/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGroup of Women on the Engawa of a Country House, in the time of the Cherry Blossoming by Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612691/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePair of Mandarin Ducks and Iris Flowers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087070/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759303/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePair of Mandarin Ducks and Iris Flowers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185986/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseKaori-mono-awase, Gyoshuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612639/kaori-mono-awase-gyoshuFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Courtesan by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611600/courtesan-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShamisen Player, Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846233/shamisen-playerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759304/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMasks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune). Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639517/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759302/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePrint by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613004/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman Playing the Tsuzumi by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613191/woman-playing-the-tsuzumi-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491572/printFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseScene from Noh Dancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612507/scene-from-noh-danceFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourt Lady by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759316/spring-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759318/spring-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScene from Noh Dance by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612665/scene-from-noh-dance-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759317/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from Noh Dancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612644/scene-from-noh-danceFree Image from public domain license