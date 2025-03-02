rawpixel
Madame Jacques-Louis-étienne Reizet (Colette-Désirée-Thérèse Godefroy, 1782–1850) by Anne Louis Girodet-Trioson
public domain renaissancerenaissance portraitrenaissancejacques louis davidlouvre museumrenaissance artpublic domain portrait paintinglouvre
Study for "Portrait of an Indian" by Anne Louis Girodet-Trioson
Study for "Portrait of an Indian" by Anne Louis Girodet-Trioson
Firmin Didot (1764-1836)
Firmin Didot (1764-1836)
Copy of the painting now in the Louvre made in 1786 to the Comte de Vaudreuil
Copy of the painting now in the Louvre made in 1786 to the Comte de Vaudreuil
Self-Portrait in a Hat by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Self-Portrait in a Hat by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Portrait. Mythology. History. Oval.
Portrait. Mythology. History. Oval.
Receuil d'essais lithographiques: Portrait of M. Coupin de La Couperie by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Receuil d'essais lithographiques: Portrait of M. Coupin de La Couperie by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Phaedra Rejecting the Embraces of Theseus by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Phaedra Rejecting the Embraces of Theseus by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Aurora and Cephalus by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Aurora and Cephalus by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Coupin de La Couperie (1816) by Anne Louis Girodet de Roussy Trioson
Coupin de La Couperie (1816) by Anne Louis Girodet de Roussy Trioson
Sinister scene depicting a group of people trying to escape from a deluge.
Sinister scene depicting a group of people trying to escape from a deluge.
Head of Young Man
Head of Young Man
Hippocrates refusing the gifts of Artaxerxes. Engraving by Raphael Massard, 1816, after A.L. Girodet-Trioson, 1792.
Hippocrates refusing the gifts of Artaxerxes. Engraving by Raphael Massard, 1816, after A.L. Girodet-Trioson, 1792.
Landscape by Circle of Carl Rottmann
Landscape by Circle of Carl Rottmann
Girodet and His Students
Girodet and His Students
Coriolanus Taking Leave of his Family (1786) by Anne Louis Girodet de Roussy Trioson
Coriolanus Taking Leave of his Family (1786) by Anne Louis Girodet de Roussy Trioson
View near Rouen by Richard Parkes Bonington
View near Rouen by Richard Parkes Bonington
Landscape (1835-1845) oil painting by Circle of Carl Rottmann. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Landscape (1835-1845) oil painting by Circle of Carl Rottmann. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
The Meeting of Orestes and Hermione by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
The Meeting of Orestes and Hermione by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Chactas (1812) by B Lepage, Gédéon Reverdin, Anne Louis Girodet Trioson and Gédéon Reverdin
Chactas (1812) by B Lepage, Gédéon Reverdin, Anne Louis Girodet Trioson and Gédéon Reverdin
Atala (c. 1828) by Alexis François Girard, Gédéon Reverdin, Anne Louis Girodet Trioson and Gédéon Reverdin
Atala (c. 1828) by Alexis François Girard, Gédéon Reverdin, Anne Louis Girodet Trioson and Gédéon Reverdin