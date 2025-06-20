rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
chinese art public domainjapanese woodblock printsasianjapanese public domainpaperartjapanese artvintage
Chinese new year card template
Chinese new year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView license
Chinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakutei
Chinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612648/chinese-sage-evoking-dragon-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
A Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakutei
A Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612656/sage-fallen-asleep-over-his-books-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Night Scene by Yashima Gakutei
Night Scene by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612533/night-scene-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Filial Son at Kamakura, From the Book: Sasekishu by Yashima Gakutei
The Filial Son at Kamakura, From the Book: Sasekishu by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612641/the-filial-son-kamakura-from-the-book-sasekishu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hino Kumawakamaru (Warrior) From the Book: Taiheiki by Yashima Gakutei
Hino Kumawakamaru (Warrior) From the Book: Taiheiki by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612643/hino-kumawakamaru-warrior-from-the-book-taiheiki-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan Drinking Tea
Courtesan Drinking Tea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241241/courtesan-drinking-teaFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612529/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612512/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612538/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241695/printFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241672/printFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A Lady About to Write a Poem
A Lady About to Write a Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241706/lady-about-write-poemFree Image from public domain license
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nobleman Making Calligraphy
Nobleman Making Calligraphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240833/nobleman-making-calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Genso and Yokihi
Genso and Yokihi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240925/genso-and-yokihiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612498/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Nobleman Before His Carriage with a White Dog
Nobleman Before His Carriage with a White Dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241113/nobleman-before-his-carriage-with-white-dogFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129056/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241199/printFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Facebook story template
Lunar New Year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129057/lunar-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612743/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Chinese Sage Reading While Riding on a Buffalo by Totoya Hokkei
Chinese Sage Reading While Riding on a Buffalo by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612661/chinese-sage-reading-while-riding-buffalo-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185070/printFree Image from public domain license