Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage mirrorpaperartjapanese artvintagegolddustpublic domainPortrait of Ichimura Takenojō and Sanjō KantarōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2581 x 3799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440659/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7771367/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseUnidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Stormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241310/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440669/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185495/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7749521/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseScene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440521/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241414/nippori-keinai-ebisu-daikokuFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon Eighth as a Samurai Carring a Basket Hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149043/the-actor-ichimura-uzaemon-eighth-samurai-carring-basket-hatFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670560/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II in the Role of Soga no Goro by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613027/the-actor-ichikawa-yaozo-the-role-soga-goro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mirror sky beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8526066/aesthetic-mirror-sky-beige-backgroundView licenseActors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Woman at Her Toilet Seated before a Mirror, Having Her Hair combed by a Kameyui (Woman Hairdresser) by Utamaro Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139369/photo-image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440524/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241201/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mirror sky beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527404/aesthetic-mirror-sky-beige-backgroundView licenseThe Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChushingura Act III by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183777/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView licenseAn Actor of the Ichimura Line Sitting on a Shogi (Wooden Bench) and Holding a Pipehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035314/image-paper-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613186/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-kyokaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241266/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActor as a Samurai Youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613096/actor-samurai-youthFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Bando Mitsugorō I as one of the Conen Otoko or Five Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613039/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613195/actor-woman-standing-mirror-standFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGyoku-kashi Eimo Preparing Calligraphy Offeringshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241142/gyoku-kashi-eimo-preparing-calligraphy-offeringsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor 2nd Nakamura Sukegoro as a Man Bearing a Black Lacquer Letter Boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132337/the-actor-2nd-nakamura-sukegoro-man-bearing-black-lacquer-letter-boxFree Image from public domain license