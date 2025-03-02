rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Actor Tsu-uchi Monsaburo in a Woman's Role in the Play Three Instances of Good Fortune (Sanpuku Tsui)"
Save
Edit Image
public domainpersonartjapanese artvintagewomenjapanesejapan
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buddhist Nun Speaking to Two Little Girls who are Following Her
Buddhist Nun Speaking to Two Little Girls who are Following Her
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612964/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Actor (Sanjo Kantaro?) in the Role of a Courtesan
Actor (Sanjo Kantaro?) in the Role of a Courtesan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087571/actor-sanjo-kantaro-the-role-courtesanFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612795/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612295/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Onnagata Actor Hanagiri Toyomatsu (Shisei) III as Ohaya by Ryūkōsai Jokei
The Onnagata Actor Hanagiri Toyomatsu (Shisei) III as Ohaya by Ryūkōsai Jokei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612307/the-onnagata-actor-hanagiri-toyomatsu-shisei-iii-ohaya-ryukosai-jokeiFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Actor Sanjo Kantaro (1697–1763) as a Woman by Okumura Toshinobu
Actor Sanjo Kantaro (1697–1763) as a Woman by Okumura Toshinobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612756/actor-sanjo-kantaro-1697-1763-woman-okumura-toshinobuFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Nakamuro Tomijuro as a Mounted Warrior
The Actor Nakamuro Tomijuro as a Mounted Warrior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084924/the-actor-nakamuro-tomijuro-mounted-warriorFree Image from public domain license
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Night View of the Yamato Tea-house in Nawate Dori Seen from Shijo Bridge by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Night View of the Yamato Tea-house in Nawate Dori Seen from Shijo Bridge by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612211/image-asian-art-teahouse-1922Free Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692568/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692573/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Inside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Inside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612340/inside-the-garden-takao-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo post template, editable social media design
Japan culture expo post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11054962/japan-culture-expo-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Kinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612331/kinkakuji-seen-falling-snow-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812682/floral-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Tatsuoka Hisagiku in the Role of Kurenai
The Actor Tatsuoka Hisagiku in the Role of Kurenai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612175/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
Actor Ichimura Uzaemon (1699–1762) as a Comb Vendor by Okumura Toshinobu
Actor Ichimura Uzaemon (1699–1762) as a Comb Vendor by Okumura Toshinobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612776/actor-ichimura-uzaemon-1699-1762-comb-vendor-okumura-toshinobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720851/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612768/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Ogino Isaburō in the Role of Katorihime
The Actor Ogino Isaburō in the Role of Katorihime
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186214/the-actor-ogino-isaburo-the-role-katorihimeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichi
The actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163510/the-actor-otani-oniji-the-role-omoni-hikoshichiFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612457/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Women's fragrance Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722070/womens-fragrance-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612449/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-armed-with-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Women's fragrance Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722057/womens-fragrance-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612286/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-with-drawn-sword-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Actor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Stand
Actor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Stand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613195/actor-woman-standing-mirror-standFree Image from public domain license