Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Authentic Japan poster template
Segawa Kikunojo II as a Girl and Ichikawa Tomiyeimon? by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese travel agency poster template
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
A Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Looking
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Actor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Onoe Matsusuke as a Man Standing at Night at Yoshiwara
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Ichikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Authentic Japan blog banner template
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemon
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The First Ichikawa Komazo as a Man Standing beside a Building
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Arashi Hinaji in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
The Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchō
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Third Princess (Onna San no Miya) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Mimasuya Sukejuro as a Samurai Attired in Kamishimo
