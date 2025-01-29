rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
Save
Edit Image
samuraisamurai printjapanese vintage samuraijapan samuraisamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperpersonswords
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612167/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkō
An Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612799/unidentified-actor-stands-with-open-fan-his-hand-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160421/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160403/standing-figure-actor-the-ichikawa-family-probably-danjuroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612215/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612940/the-actor-nakamura-utaemon-monk-under-willow-tree-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612790/unidentified-actor-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612938/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo as the Peddler Soga no Juro Sukenari by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo as the Peddler Soga no Juro Sukenari by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612139/image-soga-1761-1939Free Image from public domain license
Discover Japan Instagram post template
Discover Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView license
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Segawa Kikunojo, in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Segawa Kikunojo, in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612924/segawa-kikunojo-female-role-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612823/the-actor-otani-hiroemon-iii-fish-peddler-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
Autumn Evening ( A Poem by Saigyō), from the series Sanseki waka by Katsukawa Shunshō
Autumn Evening ( A Poem by Saigyō), from the series Sanseki waka by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612030/image-ukiyoe-poem-late-evening-autumn-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612141/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-yorimasa-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Three Sumō Wrestlers: Onogawa, Seimiyama, and Yatsugamine
Three Sumō Wrestlers: Onogawa, Seimiyama, and Yatsugamine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185900/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
Japanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView license
Parody of the Episode of the Third Princess (Modoki Onna San no Miya) by Katsukawa Shunchō
Parody of the Episode of the Third Princess (Modoki Onna San no Miya) by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241632/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license