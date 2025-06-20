rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Bando Mitsugoro II in Ceremonial Robes with Kamishimo by Eishōsai Chōki
Save
Edit Image
kamishimopublic domain artpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman and Child Catching Fireflies by Eishōsai Chōki
Woman and Child Catching Fireflies by Eishōsai Chōki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612740/woman-and-child-catching-fireflies-eishosai-chokiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Onoya Matsusuke, in Female Robe of O-Kane, Adjusts the Comb in His Hair by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Onoya Matsusuke, in Female Robe of O-Kane, Adjusts the Comb in His Hair by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612336/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimitsu in Role of Kumenosuke by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimitsu in Role of Kumenosuke by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612328/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimitsu-role-kumenosuke-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612888/image-public-domain-art-1939-advertisementFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Warrior
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Warrior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612188/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-warriorFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo as the Peddler Soga no Juro Sukenari by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo as the Peddler Soga no Juro Sukenari by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612139/image-soga-1761-1939Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612141/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-yorimasa-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
An Actor in the Fox Dance from the Drama, The Thousand Cherry Trees" by Ippitsusai Bunchō
An Actor in the Fox Dance from the Drama, The Thousand Cherry Trees" by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612320/image-actor-fox-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
The Courtesan Kisegawa of Matsubaya by Eishōsai Chōki
The Courtesan Kisegawa of Matsubaya by Eishōsai Chōki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611781/the-courtesan-kisegawa-matsubaya-eishosai-chokiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The New Year Niwaka Festival in the Pleasure Quarters by Eishōsai Chōki
The New Year Niwaka Festival in the Pleasure Quarters by Eishōsai Chōki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611614/the-new-year-niwaka-festival-the-pleasure-quarters-eishosai-chokiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Tohimura Kamezo as a Warrior by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Tohimura Kamezo as a Warrior by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612176/the-actor-tohimura-kamezo-warrior-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612790/unidentified-actor-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612823/the-actor-otani-hiroemon-iii-fish-peddler-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Bandō Hikosaburō III as Sagisaka Sanai in the Play "Koinyōbō Somewake Tazuna"
Bandō Hikosaburō III as Sagisaka Sanai in the Play "Koinyōbō Somewake Tazuna"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328520/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Nanakoshi of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…
The Courtesan Nanakoshi of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611808/image-japanese-poster-1939-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Three Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishi
Three Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612203/three-women-veranda-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241172/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license