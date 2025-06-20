rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Enmei Jizo by Torii Kiyonaga
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapanese
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Fish–monger by Torii Kiyonaga
The Fish–monger by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612931/the-fish-monger-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Promenade by Torii Kiyonaga
The Promenade by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612936/the-promenade-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Three Young Women Strolling on the Bank of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Three Young Women Strolling on the Bank of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612810/three-young-women-strolling-the-bank-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant poster template
Seafood restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Disembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Disembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612935/disembarking-from-pleasure-boat-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonaga
An Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612939/oiran-accompanied-two-kamuro-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
A Day in Winter; Two Ladies and a Child in a Garden by Torii Kiyonaga
A Day in Winter; Two Ladies and a Child in a Garden by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612793/day-winter-two-ladies-and-child-garden-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cutting the Toenails; the Toilet after the Bath by Torii Kiyonaga
Cutting the Toenails; the Toilet after the Bath by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612933/cutting-the-toenails-the-toilet-after-the-bath-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow Scene with Figures Outside a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
Snow Scene with Figures Outside a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612947/snow-scene-with-figures-outside-temple-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Evening on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Evening on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612811/evening-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō V and His Family by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Danjūrō V and His Family by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612430/ichikawa-danjuro-and-his-family-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Man in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
Man in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612817/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Arranging Binsashi (Support for the Hair over the Temples) to put in Her Hair
Lady Arranging Binsashi (Support for the Hair over the Temples) to put in Her Hair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611630/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
A Young Woman with a Black Hood
A Young Woman with a Black Hood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149076/young-woman-with-black-hoodFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Men, One Playing a Flute
Two Men, One Playing a Flute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149077/two-men-one-playing-fluteFree Image from public domain license
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView license
A New Year's Scene
A New Year's Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149084/new-years-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro II as Kanto Koroku and Yamamura Ichitaro as Oichi
Ichikawa Danjuro II as Kanto Koroku and Yamamura Ichitaro as Oichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612254/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness Facebook post template
Loneliness Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView license
The Fifth Month, from the series Twelve Months in the Southern Pleasure District (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonaga
The Fifth Month, from the series Twelve Months in the Southern Pleasure District (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612472/image-torii-kiyonaga-1784-1929Free Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Unidentified Actor in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkō
Unidentified Actor in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612802/unidentified-actor-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license