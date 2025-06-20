Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingpaintingjapaneseFour Actors in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa ShunshōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 923 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3902 x 3002 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612845/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji I 1699–1747 in the Role of a Fish–vendorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329550/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDanjurō V as Kakogawa Honzō with a Komuso Hat and a Flageolet by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612942/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseUnidentified Actor in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612802/unidentified-actor-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman on Veranda, Spinning; another Pounding Cloth on Rock in Foreground by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612932/image-asian-art-1929-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Man Carrying a Girl on His Backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129403/young-man-carrying-girl-his-backFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V (1741–1806) with Sword and Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124793/ichikawa-danjuro-1741-1806-with-sword-and-fanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman in Redhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128766/woman-redFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeauties under an Umbrellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128768/beauties-under-umbrellaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro I, 1689–1756 in an Unidentified Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612965/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor, Matsumoto Koshiro I 1674–1730 Reading a Letter by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612806/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-1674-1730-reading-letter-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor, Matsumoto Koshiro I 1674–1730 in an Unidentified Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148723/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-1674-1730-unidentified-roleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFestival by the Sumida River by Katsukawa Shunzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612745/festival-the-sumida-river-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Water Carriers at the Shore by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612809/three-water-carriers-the-shore-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseCourtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shunteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582367/courtesan-and-new-year-decoration-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Picnic Party at Hagidera by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612305/picnic-party-hagidera-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, pink lemonade Carnation, vintage Japanese illustration transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232442/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseGroup of Young Women on the Veranda of a Tea House by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612294/group-young-women-the-veranda-tea-house-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseScene from a Playhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160444/scene-from-playFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView licenseYoung Pine Trees on a Stand and a Ceremonial Crown with Long Hangings by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612766/image-japanese-18th-19th-century-1929Free Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSouvenirs Covered with Wrapping Cloth by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612206/souvenirs-covered-with-wrapping-cloth-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license