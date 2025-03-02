rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pilgrimage to Myōhōji in Horinouchi, Edo by Utagawa Toyohiro
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainwomenpaintings
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horinouchi Myo-ho-ji Eho Mairi no Zu by Utagawa Toyohiro
Horinouchi Myo-ho-ji Eho Mairi no Zu by Utagawa Toyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612855/horinouchi-myo-ho-ji-eho-mairi-utagawa-toyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman with an Otsue Demon Dressed as an Itinerant Priest by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Young Woman with an Otsue Demon Dressed as an Itinerant Priest by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100960/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
“The Poet Sōjō Henjō (816–890) Slipping a Letter into a Woman’s Sleeve,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six…
“The Poet Sōjō Henjō (816–890) Slipping a Letter into a Woman’s Sleeve,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612910/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
Two Tori-oi, or Itinerant Women Musicians of the Eta Class by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Two Tori-oi, or Itinerant Women Musicians of the Eta Class by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613061/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Group of Women on the Engawa of a Country House, in the time of the Cherry Blossoming by Utamaro II
Group of Women on the Engawa of a Country House, in the time of the Cherry Blossoming by Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612691/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Woman Snatching a Bag of Sweetmeats from Her MotHer by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Woman Snatching a Bag of Sweetmeats from Her MotHer by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613070/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
A Young Woman Seated upon the Engawa of a House by Suzuki Harunobu
A Young Woman Seated upon the Engawa of a House by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613067/young-woman-seated-upon-the-engawa-house-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Yoshizawa Iroha as a Woman Standing on the Engawa of a House by a River by Katsukawa Shunshō
Yoshizawa Iroha as a Woman Standing on the Engawa of a House by a River by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613177/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo Shunman
Two Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613170/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Tenth Month
The Tenth Month
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491740/the-tenth-monthFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Girls Picking Green Leaves, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Girls Picking Green Leaves, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183804/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchi
Woman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView license
Seeing a Performance by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Seeing a Performance by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328485/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241352/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474477/beauty-tutorials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Yamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612915/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490928/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Self affirmation Instagram post template, editable text
Self affirmation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474481/self-affirmation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Long-Tailed Fowl (Onagadori), from the series Twelve Assorted Birds (Shochō jūnikin) by Chōbunsai Eishi
A Long-Tailed Fowl (Onagadori), from the series Twelve Assorted Birds (Shochō jūnikin) by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613005/image-japanese-woodcut-background-three-birds-1914Free Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Woman at Her Toilet Seated before a Mirror, Having Her Hair combed by a Kameyui (Woman Hairdresser) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
A Woman at Her Toilet Seated before a Mirror, Having Her Hair combed by a Kameyui (Woman Hairdresser) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139369/photo-image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
A View of the Pleasures of the Taiko and His Five Wives at Rakutō by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A View of the Pleasures of the Taiko and His Five Wives at Rakutō by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108493/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license