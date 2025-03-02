Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageplaying cardjapan incensevintage illustration public domain19th century poetryjapanese wood blockcard gamelavender illustrationroseBooks and CardsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1126 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3557 x 3791 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIncense boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128808/incense-boxFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128732/panelFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128729/panelFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128730/panelFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseIncense box with trayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8176176/incense-box-with-trayFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseWolfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129642/wolfFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseWriting Box with Warbler in Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192347/writing-box-with-warbler-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIncense Box with Tray, Cover and Four Small Boxeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8090301/incense-box-with-tray-cover-and-four-small-boxesFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseAoi Plant, Cherry Blossoms, Drum and Eboshi Hat Representing the "Aoi" Chapter of The Story of Genji by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185040/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088564/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNoh Costume (Nuihaku) with Scattered Crestshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087323/noh-costume-nuihaku-with-scattered-crestsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWater Jar (Mizusashi) in the Shape of a Bamboo Baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8143114/water-jar-mizusashi-the-shape-bamboo-basketFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFemale Dancer with a Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185727/female-dancer-with-fanFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView licenseEight Views of the Genji Story: Still Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185038/eight-views-the-genji-story-still-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395922/imageView licenseYoung Lady with Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125275/young-lady-with-fanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395955/imageView licenseCase (Inrō) with Design of Pheasant on Rocks beside Flowering Azaleahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8179522/case-inro-with-design-pheasant-rocks-beside-flowering-azaleaFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseCase (Inrō) with Design of Large Flowering Peonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8176249/case-inro-with-design-large-flowering-peonyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseCase (Inrō) with Design of Stone Lanterns beside Cryptomeria Treeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8180860/case-inro-with-design-stone-lanterns-beside-cryptomeria-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395983/imageView licenseIncense Burner in the Shape of a Hanging Lantern (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192815/incense-burner-the-shape-hanging-lantern-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115750/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeauty with Letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8092420/beauty-with-letterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395824/imageView licenseStanding Beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8092400/standing-beautyFree Image from public domain license