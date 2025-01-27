Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageiranabu l qasim firdausiislamic artattributed to mu in musavvirpaperbookpersonartRustam Slays Esfandiyar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 793 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2549 x 3859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHijab pride Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600219/hijab-pride-instagram-story-templateView licenseRustam's First Encounter with Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612895/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1975Free Image from public domain licenseHijab quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408370/hijab-quote-poster-templateView licenseRustam's Seventh Course: He Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612881/image-iranian-iran-abu-qasim-firdausiFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844257/diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, painting by Mu'in Musavvir, author Abu'l Qasim Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240801/shahnama-book-kings-firdausiFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537969/muslim-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBahram Gur Slays the Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612762/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iran-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseHijab Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408203/hijab-facebook-post-templateView licenseRustam Slays the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613115/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-vintage-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseHijab Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051188/hijab-instagram-post-templateView license"Isfandiyar's Fifth Course: He Slays the Simurgh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305296/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258985/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Iskandar Slays the Habash Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305257/iskandar-slays-the-habash-monster-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739541/ancient-greek-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Rustam Fights the Dragon (Rustam's Third Course)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305244/image-dragon-paper-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273300/muslim-quote-poster-templateView license"Rustam Shoots Isfandiyar in the Eye", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305314/rustam-shoots-isfandiyar-the-eye-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051095/muslim-quote-instagram-post-templateView license"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305324/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461183/women-business-instagram-post-templateView license"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305323/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic festivals Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463230/islamic-festivals-facebook-story-templateView license"The Combat of Rustam and Kafur", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305366/the-combat-rustam-and-kafur-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseHijab poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273668/hijab-poster-templateView license"Horseman and Fragment of Text", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305315/horseman-and-fragment-text-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic festivals Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601061/islamic-festivals-instagram-story-templateView licenseRustam Blames Kai Kavus for the Death of Siyavush", Folio 202v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581904/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1970-1400-1600Free Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Rustam Avenges his Own Impending Death", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305286/rustam-avenges-his-own-impending-death-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic history Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537100/islamic-history-instagram-post-templateView license"Zahhak Brought as a Prisoner before Faridun", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292946/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443921/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseRustam rescues Bizhan from the Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581817/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-1560Free Image from public domain licenseIslam & Quran quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686946/islam-quran-quote-instagram-post-templateView license"Isfandiyar's Second Course: He Slays the Lions", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305319/image-lions-paper-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737278/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Kai Khusrau Slays Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305332/kai-khusrau-slays-afrasiyab-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729788/islamic-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRustam Captures the Horse Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613229/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-illuminated-manuscriptsFree Image from public domain license