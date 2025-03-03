Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingpaintingThe Actor Ōtani Tomoemon in the Role of Ono Sadakurō, from the series Image of Actors on Stage by Utagawa ToyokuniView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2564 x 3775 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon in Ceremonial Robes of Green and Pink, Drawing His Sword by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185966/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen at Takanawa Beach by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611625/women-takanawa-beach-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Arashi Ryuzo later known as Arashi Shichigoro by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183270/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNakayama Tomisaburo in a Female Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127957/nakayama-tomisaburo-female-roleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612167/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimitsu in Role of Kumenosuke by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612328/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimitsu-role-kumenosuke-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612215/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150030/kabuki-actor-onoe-kikugoroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRain of the Fifth Month (Samidare) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612448/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAct I of the Drama "Sugawara"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127899/act-the-drama-sugawaraFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke in the Role of Lady Iwafuji by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611627/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseŌi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611638/utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite Rain at Shōno by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611628/white-rain-shono-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612938/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612940/the-actor-nakamura-utaemon-monk-under-willow-tree-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612799/unidentified-actor-stands-with-open-fan-his-hand-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Tohimura Kamezo as a Warrior by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612176/the-actor-tohimura-kamezo-warrior-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseAn Actor in the Fox Dance from the Drama, The Thousand Cherry Trees" by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612320/image-actor-fox-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license