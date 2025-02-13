rawpixel
The Penitent Magdalen by Corrado Giaquinto
mary magdaleneangelmariocavecardinal public domainoil painting cherubhuman caveangel song
Lovesick songs Instagram post template, editable text
The Ecstasy of Mary Magdalene (1640s) painting in high resolution by Francesco Albani.
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Cupid with a bow, Angelo Zaffonato
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Cupid with an arrow, Angelo Zaffonato
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Jubilant Putto (possibly The Infant Christ) (c. 1750) by Austrian 18th Century
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Pompeii: Mural Paintings from the Ruins (1891) by William Mackenzie, a beautiful virgin and a little boy cherub. Digitally…
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Design for a Confessional, Plate 2 from an Untitled Series of Designs for Confessionals
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Three Genii (c. 1505) by Albrecht Dürer
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
Design for a Monumental Altar, Plate 'p' from 'Unterschiedliche Neu Inventierte Altäre mit darzu gehörigen Profillen u.…
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Design for an Altar, Plate 4 from an Untitled Series of Designs for Altars
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Two Cupids in Two Circles (c. 1517) by Lucas van Leyden
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Design for an Altar, Plate 3 from an Untitled Series of Designs for Altars
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Venus and Cupid (1596) by Hendrick Goltzius
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Male Genius Holding a Coat of Arms (probably 1535) by Sebald Beham
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Winged Genii with Hobby Horse and Whip (c. 1520) by Albrecht Altdorfer
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Cupid carrying a fowl accompanied by a dog, and another cupid playing a trumpet (c. 1450) by Maso Finiguerra
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
The Madonna with Saint Ulrich and Saint Afra [recto] (c. 1511) by Urs Graf I
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Apotheosis of st. by Ignaz Mayer Senior
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Illustration for August Bang's Children's magazine by Frederik Hendriksen
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
Dead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra
Editable watercolor angel design element set
St. Ursula (19th century) oil painting on glass.
