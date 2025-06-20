rawpixel
Jean Marc Nattier (1685–1766) by Louis Tocqué
nattier1800 portraitpersonartvintagepublic domainportraitpaintings
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
Portrait of Louise-Elisabeth de France, Louis XV's daughter "Mme Infante", Duchess of Parma
Louis Tocque by Louis Jacques Cathelin and Jean Marc Nattier
Madame Jean-Baptiste Nicolet (Anne Antoinette Desmoulins, 1743–1817) by Jean-Baptiste Greuze
Madame Adelaide de France
Madame Marsollier and Her Daughter by Jean Marc Nattier
Portrait of a Woman by Jean Marc Nattier
Marie Françoise de La Cropte de St. Abre, Marquise d'Argence (born 1714) by Jean Marc Nattier
Woman looking at a portrait of her lover
Half-Length Portrait of a Young Man
Dressing-table mirror
Portrait of Francesco I de' Medici, Grand Duke of Tuscany
Bacchus and Ariadne
Portrait of a Woman by Jean Marc Nattier (French, Paris 1685–1766 Paris)
Portrait of Joanna of Austria, Grand Duchess of Tuscany
Beaker with cover
Love Doctor (L'amour medecin)
Portrait of Andreas Christian Hviid (1749–1788). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
IIIe Vue du Parc de Neu-Waldeck prise du Pavillon Chinois vers le Couchant, from Views of the Park and Gardens of Marshal…
Ier Vue du Parc de Neu-Waldeck prise du Pavillon Chinois vers l'Orient, from Views of the Park and Gardens of Marshal Count…
Shakespeare's Tempest (Macklin's British Poets) by various artists/makers
