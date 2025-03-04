rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsu
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingjapanese
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku in the Role of Mutsuhana by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku in the Role of Mutsuhana by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612764/the-actor-yamashita-kinsaku-the-role-mutsuhana-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Raizō I and Bandō Hikosaburō II
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Raizō I and Bandō Hikosaburō II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330206/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611790/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Otani Hiroji as Kurofune Chiemon by Torii Kiyomitsu
Otani Hiroji as Kurofune Chiemon by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612945/otani-hiroji-kurofune-chiemon-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Nakamura Tomijuro as an Old Man with a Scanty Beard by Katsukawa Shunkō
Nakamura Tomijuro as an Old Man with a Scanty Beard by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612216/nakamura-tomijuro-old-man-with-scanty-beard-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612889/image-japanese-old-photos-family-crest-1949Free Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612795/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612411/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613095/the-actor-arashi-wakano-young-samurai-womans-clothes-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Five Popular Actors as the Gonin Otoko or Five Otokodate, in Ume Wakana Futaba Soga" by Torii Kiyohiro
Five Popular Actors as the Gonin Otoko or Five Otokodate, in Ume Wakana Futaba Soga" by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612818/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Sayohime Disguised as Hanamasu
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Sayohime Disguised as Hanamasu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123988/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-the-role-sayohime-disguised-hanamasuFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ichikawa Danjuro IV in the Role of Okazaki Akushiro
Ichikawa Danjuro IV in the Role of Okazaki Akushiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330222/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro as a Woman Wearing a Red Cape
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro as a Woman Wearing a Red Cape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186100/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichimura Kamezo in the role of Ise no Saburo
Ichimura Kamezo in the role of Ise no Saburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330221/ichimura-kamezo-the-role-ise-saburoFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji as Honda Harunaga by Torii Kiyomasu I
The Actor Otani Hiroji as Honda Harunaga by Torii Kiyomasu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613206/the-actor-otani-hiroji-honda-harunaga-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Arashi Hinaji in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Arashi Hinaji in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612789/the-actor-arashi-hinaji-female-role-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunjō
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612288/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Sanagawa Ichimatsu 1st as a Wakashu (Fashionable Youth) in the Drama Momo–Chidori Shiraume" by Torii Kiyonobu I
The Actor Sanagawa Ichimatsu 1st as a Wakashu (Fashionable Youth) in the Drama Momo–Chidori Shiraume" by Torii Kiyonobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612816/image-public-domain-art-1922-1stFree Image from public domain license