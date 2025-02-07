rawpixel
Virgin and Child
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612978/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Virgin Suckling the Child by Netherlandish (Antwerp) Painter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184826/image-immaculate-conception-1945Free Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613143/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna and Child with Saint Catherine of Siena and a Carthusian Donor, Italian, Lombard (probably Pavia)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328911/photo-image-art-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Holy Family, workshop of Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185515/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Nativity, workshop of Botticelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185619/the-nativity-workshop-botticelliFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Half of a Prayer Bead with the Lamentation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285508/half-prayer-bead-with-the-lamentationFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Half of a Prayer Bead with the Prayer of the Rosary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285509/half-prayer-bead-with-the-prayer-the-rosaryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin and Child with Saint Joseph by Netherlandish Painter, second half of 16th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185635/image-public-domain-art-vintage-marketFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child Enthroned between Saints Cecilia and Catherine of Alexandria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087736/virgin-and-child-enthroned-between-saints-cecilia-and-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
The Adoration of the Christ Child, workshop of the Master of Frankfurt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185595/image-christ-angel-painting-vintage-marketFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child with St. John
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8223242/virgin-and-child-with-st-johnFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Saints Francis and Jerome by Francesco Francia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185549/image-michelangelo-famous-christian-art-raphael-public-domain-buonarrotiFree Image from public domain license
Communication and understanding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101429/image-christ-people-artView license
Virgin and Child by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086332/virgin-and-child-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Diptych with tabernacle frames
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302422/diptych-with-tabernacle-framesFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Two Donors by Lorenzo Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330439/madonna-and-child-enthroned-with-two-donorsFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
The Lamentation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8265033/the-lamentationFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Last Judgment; The Virgin and Child with a Bishop-Saint and Saint Peter Martyr; The Crucifixion; The Glorification of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330441/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin and Child in Majesty
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720888/virgin-and-child-majestyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Kazanin jumalanäiti, venäläinen ikoni, 1600 - 1650, Tekijä Ei Tiedossa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864229/image-art-public-domain-iconFree Image from public domain license