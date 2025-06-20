Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekitao shigemasapaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainpaintingAn Incident from the Tales of Ise (Ise Monogatari) by Kitao ShigemasaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3873 x 2729 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHakuba no Sechie by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613077/hakuba-sechie-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUshiwaka, the Young Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihimehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133112/ushiwaka-the-young-yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoys Maquerading as Daikoku and Ebisuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185332/boys-maquerading-daikoku-and-ebisuFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I in the role of Utou Yarukatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144762/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-the-role-utou-yarukataFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaiko Hajime by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241282/saiko-hajime-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGirls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGirls Playing a Game with Shells by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328479/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from the Tenth Act of Chushingura by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613028/scene-from-the-tenth-act-chushingura-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613202/image-paper-shadows-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Six Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241406/the-six-monthFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ninth Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241305/the-ninth-monthFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Eighth Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241181/the-eighth-monthFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseThe Seventh Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241441/the-seventh-monthFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Evening Wind-bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613029/the-evening-wind-bellFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Twelfth Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241444/the-twelfth-monthFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFan Vendor by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613036/fan-vendor-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Tenth Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491740/the-tenth-monthFree Image from public domain license