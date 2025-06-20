rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Mock Marriage Ceremony by Isoda Koryūsai
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagefurniturepublic domainpainting
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
At the Ise-ya Tea-house by Isoda Koryūsai
At the Ise-ya Tea-house by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613071/the-ise-ya-tea-house-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Making Ornaments for the Tanabata Festival by Isoda Koryūsai
Making Ornaments for the Tanabata Festival by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613019/making-ornaments-for-the-tanabata-festival-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seeing Each Other with a View to Marriage
Seeing Each Other with a View to Marriage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241648/seeing-each-other-with-view-marriageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Monkey Dance by Isoda Koryūsai
Monkey Dance by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613174/monkey-dance-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Reizei Carrying a Teshoku (Hand Lantern) by Isoda Koryūsai
Reizei Carrying a Teshoku (Hand Lantern) by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613157/reizei-carrying-teshoku-hand-lantern-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Evening Bell under the Watch-tower by Isoda Koryūsai
The Evening Bell under the Watch-tower by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613163/the-evening-bell-under-the-watch-tower-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Kago Returning from Go-ju-ken
The Kago Returning from Go-ju-ken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241666/the-kago-returning-from-go-ju-kenFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Isoda Koryusai's Japanese Woodblock Print by Isoda Koryūsai
Isoda Koryusai's Japanese Woodblock Print by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613180/isoda-koryusais-japanese-woodblock-print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241352/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fuji-mi Saigyo
Fuji-mi Saigyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087075/fuji-mi-saigyoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Disguised or Transformed Hotei
Disguised or Transformed Hotei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136048/disguised-transformed-hoteiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Umbrella Jump
An Umbrella Jump
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136058/umbrella-jumpFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Takao Sange no Den
Takao Sange no Den
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241207/takao-sange-denFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241172/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visiting," from the Series Seven Fashionable Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
Visiting," from the Series Seven Fashionable Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612432/visiting-from-the-series-seven-fashionable-komachi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
One of the Seven Komachi: Amagoi (Praying for Rain) by Isoda Koryūsai
One of the Seven Komachi: Amagoi (Praying for Rain) by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612428/one-the-seven-komachi-amagoi-praying-for-rain-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy and Monkey Playing by Isoda Koryūsai
Boy and Monkey Playing by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612314/boy-and-monkey-playing-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView license
Sotoba; One of Seven Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
Sotoba; One of Seven Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612438/sotoba-one-seven-komachi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Marriage Ceremony by Suzuki Harunobu
The Marriage Ceremony by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612493/the-marriage-ceremony-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
New Year's Games, from the printed book Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shiki no hana) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
New Year's Games, from the printed book Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shiki no hana) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330050/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license