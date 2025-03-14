rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Scene from the Tenth Act of Chushingura by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapan
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trim
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241266/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Unidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Storm
Unidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Storm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241310/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo III in the Role of Kanshojo by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo III in the Role of Kanshojo by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612694/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-iii-the-role-kanshojo-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezō I as the Young Daimyo Momonoi Wakasanosuke by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Ichikawa Omezō I as the Young Daimyo Momonoi Wakasanosuke by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612844/image-samurai-young-portrait-human-problemFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ono-no-Komachi Looking at Her Reflection by Katsukawa Shuntei
Ono-no-Komachi Looking at Her Reflection by Katsukawa Shuntei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612854/ono-no-komachi-looking-her-reflection-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Actors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonaga
Actors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Girls Playing a Game with Shells by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Girls Playing a Game with Shells by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328479/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612285/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613202/image-paper-shadows-personFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II in the Role of Soga no Goro by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II in the Role of Soga no Goro by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613027/the-actor-ichikawa-yaozo-the-role-soga-goro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613203/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613041/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241172/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Tenth Month
The Tenth Month
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491740/the-tenth-monthFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Chushingura Act III by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Chushingura Act III by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183777/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Saiko Hajime by Kubo Shunman
Saiko Hajime by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241282/saiko-hajime-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō II in the Role of Ono Sadakurō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō II in the Role of Ono Sadakurō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330068/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license