Princess Entertaining a Visitor on the Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Princess and Attendants on Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Camp Being Prepared in the Hills", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
"Princess with Attendants Picnicking in the Open Air", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Portrait of Jahangir Holding Flower", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…
"Portrait of a Persian Lady", Folio from the Davis Album, dated 1149 AH/1736–37 CE
"Prince With his Courtiers and Musicians", Folio from the Davis Album
"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album, painting by Muhammad Zaman (Iranian, active 1649–1700)
Bhil Couple Hunting Deer at Night", Folio from the Davis Album
Women Bathing by Moonlight", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women Visiting a Hermit", Folio from the Davis Album
"Fireworks on the Night of Shab-i Barat Feast", Folio from the Davis Album
"Courtiers with a Riderless Horse", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
"A Gathering of Court Women", Folio from the Davis Album, late 17th–early 18th century
"Prince Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album, late 17th–early 18th century
"Portrait of a Prince in Yellow Robe, Holding a Falcon", Folio from the Davis Album
"Encampment in the Hills: Jahangir with Falcon", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
