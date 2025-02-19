rawpixel
Tumanba Khan, His Wife, and His Nine Sons", Folio from a Chingiznama (Book of Genghis Khan)
genghis khan'sgenghisgenghis khanmughal artpakistanbasawanislamic arthistoric book
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Siege of Baghdad, folio from an illuminated manuscript of the History of Genghis Khan (1596) painting in high resolution by…
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Alanquva and Her Three Sons, Folio from a Chingiznama (History of Genghis Khan)
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Krishna Holds Up Mount Govardhan to Shelter the Villagers of Braj", Folio from a Harivamsa (The Legend of Hari (Krishna))
Craft beer label template, editable design
"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
Taj mahal, editable design element set
"Balarama and Krishna Fighting the Enemy", Folio from a Harivamsa (The Legend of Hari (Krishna)), ca. 1590–95
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
"A Muslim Pilgrim Learns a Lesson in Piety from a Brahman", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
Life after death poster template, editable design and text
Portrait of Kuchal Oghlan: Folio from Salim's Album
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
"The Emperor Humayun Returning from a Journey Greets his Son", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the…
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
Emperor Babur Holding Court, folio from an Akbarnama
Horror night poster template, editable design and text
"Bahram Gur Sees a Herd of Deer Mesmerized by Dilaram' s Music", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir…
Islam 101 Facebook story template
The siege of Arbela in the era of Hulagu Khan, page from a Chingiz-nama (Book of Chingiz Khan) of the Jami al-tavarikh…
Find your peace Facebook story template
Tuti-Nama (Tales of a Parrot)
Beer label template, editable design
"The White Horse Got Stuck to a Rock in Mount Vindhyachal", Folio from a Razmnama
Quran Instagram post template
Calligraphy by Basavana and Sur Das
Islamic new year Instagram post template
"Meeting between Babur and Sultan 'Ali Mirza near Samarqand", Folio from a Baburnama (The Book of Babur)
Quran poster template
"Emperor Babur Receiving a Visitor", Folio from a Baburnama (The Book of Babur), ca. 1590
Mosque Instagram post template
"Courtiers with a Riderless Horse", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Folio from the Kathasaritsagara
Islamic architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Ghatotkacha and three demons in his company chase Bhagadatta, from Bhishma-parva (volume six) of a Razm-nama (Book of Wars)…
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Portrait of Emperor Jahangir Praying
