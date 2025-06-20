rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Dormition of the Virgin by Carlo Saraceni
Save
Edit Image
caravaggiodormitionpublic domain musesmarialouvre museumdecision paintings artheaveneye dead
Overthink & stress poster template
Overthink & stress poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769008/overthink-stress-poster-templateView license
The Virgin and Saint Rosalia Interceding with Christ
The Virgin and Saint Rosalia Interceding with Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222257/the-virgin-and-saint-rosalia-interceding-with-christFree Image from public domain license
Upcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
Upcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157708/image-lion-animal-peopleView license
St. Louis in Glory
St. Louis in Glory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234509/st-louis-gloryFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Hinduism quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079961/image-art-vintage-designView license
Design for a Crucifix with the Virgin Mary, Saint Mary Magdalen, and Saint John by Polidoro da Caravaggio
Design for a Crucifix with the Virgin Mary, Saint Mary Magdalen, and Saint John by Polidoro da Caravaggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328404/image-art-space-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Funeral Facebook story template
Funeral Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874120/funeral-facebook-story-templateView license
Scalinata della Trinità dei Monti
Scalinata della Trinità dei Monti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820748/scalinata-della-trinita-dei-montiFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
The Flight into Egypt
The Flight into Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087298/the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347262/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Rosalia Interceding for Victims of the Plague in Palestrina
Saint Rosalia Interceding for Victims of the Plague in Palestrina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222244/saint-rosalia-interceding-for-victims-the-plague-palestrinaFree Image from public domain license
Depression poster template
Depression poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741161/depression-poster-templateView license
The Annunciation by Gerard David
The Annunciation by Gerard David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184862/the-annunciationFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Head of a Young Woman Looking to Lower Right by Federico Barocci
Head of a Young Woman Looking to Lower Right by Federico Barocci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184741/image-art-black-women-museum-vintage-illustration-facial-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage journal collage, editable remix set
Vintage journal collage, editable remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728260/vintage-journal-collage-editable-remix-setView license
Miniature from a Compendium of Saints' Lives: Saint Catherine of Alexandria Disputing with the Fifty Philosophers
Miniature from a Compendium of Saints' Lives: Saint Catherine of Alexandria Disputing with the Fifty Philosophers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713240/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art poster template, editable design
Japanese art poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child with Saints Francis and Dominic and Angels by Giulio Cesare Procaccini
Madonna and Child with Saints Francis and Dominic and Angels by Giulio Cesare Procaccini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613522/image-rosary-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788573/happiness-decision-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
The Fall of Simon Magus by Pompeo Batoni
The Fall of Simon Magus by Pompeo Batoni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705517/the-fall-simon-magus-pompeo-batoniFree Image from public domain license
Ghost stories Instagram post template, editable design
Ghost stories Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331437/ghost-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tobias and the Angel by Davide Ghirlandaio (David Bigordi)
Tobias and the Angel by Davide Ghirlandaio (David Bigordi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086308/tobias-and-the-angel-davide-ghirlandaio-david-bigordiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage anatomy art, vintage elements, human anatomy art, anatomy elements customizable design
Vintage anatomy art, vintage elements, human anatomy art, anatomy elements customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332811/image-background-heart-transparent-pngView license
Design for a Wall Decoration with the Sacrifice of Abraham and the Flight into Egypt
Design for a Wall Decoration with the Sacrifice of Abraham and the Flight into Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256448/image-dragon-paper-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Time traveler collage with skull, statue, vintage elements. Travel back, explore time customizable design template
Time traveler collage with skull, statue, vintage elements. Travel back, explore time customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22411270/image-background-tree-png-transparentView license
The Virgin Adored by Saints (recto); Study of the Torso Belvedere (verso)
The Virgin Adored by Saints (recto); Study of the Torso Belvedere (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257313/the-virgin-adored-saints-recto-study-the-torso-belvedere-versoFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318537/image-background-transparent-pngView license
The Death of Saint Francis Xavier
The Death of Saint Francis Xavier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203405/the-death-saint-francis-xavierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements: eye, butterfly, car, cat, and more editable template design
Vintage collage with retro elements: eye, butterfly, car, cat, and more editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22767092/image-background-stars-heartView license
The Snyders Triptych by Jan Boeckhorst Antwerp
The Snyders Triptych by Jan Boeckhorst Antwerp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922702/the-snyders-triptych-jan-boeckhorst-antwerpFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage with vintage elements: animals, people, and sculptures customizable design
Vintage art collage with vintage elements: animals, people, and sculptures customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22328402/image-background-tree-png-transparentView license
The Crucifixion by Andrea di Cione (Orcagna)
The Crucifixion by Andrea di Cione (Orcagna)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185605/the-crucifixion-andrea-cione-orcagnaFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318533/image-background-transparent-png-catView license
The Dormition of the Virgin; (reverse) Christ Carrying the Cross by Hans Schäufelein
The Dormition of the Virgin; (reverse) Christ Carrying the Cross by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185489/image-visitation-mary-vintage-labels-holbeinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring stamps, maps editable template design
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring stamps, maps editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669285/image-background-transparent-pngView license
The Punishment of Niobe
The Punishment of Niobe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055314/the-punishment-niobeFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving collage with family, turkey, and pie. Family, turkey, pie theme customizable design
Thanksgiving collage with family, turkey, and pie. Family, turkey, pie theme customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView license
Artist Sketching a Young Girl
Artist Sketching a Young Girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128670/artist-sketching-young-girlFree Image from public domain license