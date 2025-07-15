rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saint Dominic in Penitence by Filippo Tarchiani
Save
Edit Image
artemisia gentileschicaravaggioartemisiagentileschiorazio gentileschisaint dominicacademicsaint dominican
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488304/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Saint Lawrence Enthroned with Saints and Donors by Fra Filippo Lippi
Saint Lawrence Enthroned with Saints and Donors by Fra Filippo Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184929/saint-lawrence-enthroned-with-saints-and-donorsFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Shepherds with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)
The Adoration of the Shepherds with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085423/image-public-domain-renaissance-art-paintingFree Image from public domain license
An Episode from the Life of Saint Giovanni Gualberto, attributed to Niccolò di Pietro Gerini
An Episode from the Life of Saint Giovanni Gualberto, attributed to Niccolò di Pietro Gerini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184946/image-christ-saint-1958Free Image from public domain license
Study for Saint Gervasius
Study for Saint Gervasius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8212457/study-for-saint-gervasiusFree Image from public domain license
Saint Benedict Orders the Destruction of Idols at Montecassino
Saint Benedict Orders the Destruction of Idols at Montecassino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199111/saint-benedict-orders-the-destruction-idols-montecassinoFree Image from public domain license
Christ at the Column
Christ at the Column
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296315/christ-the-columnFree Image from public domain license
Design for a Frescoed Altarpiece of The Resurrection
Design for a Frescoed Altarpiece of The Resurrection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262508/design-for-frescoed-altarpiece-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Finch
Finch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150761/finchFree Image from public domain license
Temperance
Temperance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851758/temperanceFree Image from public domain license
Cherub and shell
Cherub and shell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294136/cherub-and-shellFree Image from public domain license
Saint Ignatius Loyola with an angel holding a book
Saint Ignatius Loyola with an angel holding a book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164708/saint-ignatius-loyola-with-angel-holding-bookFree Image from public domain license
David and Goliath
David and Goliath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250104/david-and-goliathFree Image from public domain license
Saint Sebastian
Saint Sebastian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8260038/saint-sebastianFree Image from public domain license
Hermaphrodite
Hermaphrodite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216462/hermaphroditeFree Image from public domain license
Hanging (?) Fragment
Hanging (?) Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286551/hanging-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Rothschild lamp
Rothschild lamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821403/rothschild-lampFree Image from public domain license
Christ and the two thieves crucified
Christ and the two thieves crucified
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262599/christ-and-the-two-thieves-crucifiedFree Image from public domain license