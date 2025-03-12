Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageweiqichina16th century color chinesechinese music paintlotus paintingchinese lotus paintingchinese paintingchinese pavilionWomen and children in a garden by Unidentified artistView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 701 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3976 x 2324 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVisit China Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505372/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWangchuan Villahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8288867/wangchuan-villaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505337/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Buddhist prayer rolls (fragments)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303707/three-buddhist-prayer-rolls-fragmentsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505367/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensefour large characters on gold field at top; Buddha seated on throne with two attendants; pair of figures with elephant and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435262/image-lion-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959937/visit-china-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuddhist luohans crossing the sea to the palace of the dragon kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259781/buddhist-luohans-crossing-the-sea-the-palace-the-dragon-kingFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572837/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGathering at the Orchid Pavilionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8287435/gathering-the-orchid-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572839/beijing-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNine Dragonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247508/nine-dragonsFree Image from public domain licenseTemple of heaven Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572840/temple-heaven-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLady Su Hui and Her Verse Puzzle, Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612999/lady-hui-and-her-verse-puzzle-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseTemple of heaven story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573160/temple-heaven-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTraveling amid Mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247092/traveling-amid-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573071/beijing-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBirds on Brancheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214142/birds-branchesFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104126/china-travel-facebook-story-templateView licensemale figures and attendants in a lush landscape with water and buildings; text at front (partially on mount) and back.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655401/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959947/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivers by Kano Tsunenobu, Japanese (late 17th–early 18th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185318/image-open-scroll-spring-landscape-moonFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573007/china-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBrocade Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214700/brocade-hallFree Image from public domain licenseTemple of heaven blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573161/temple-heaven-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseShakyamuni with luohan, heavenly king, and boyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247091/shakyamuni-with-luohan-heavenly-king-and-boysFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704169/visit-china-poster-template-and-designView licenseBoy with Two Goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303428/boy-with-two-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573008/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePurification at the Orchid Pavilion by Fan Yihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696978/purification-the-orchid-pavilion-fanFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829046/china-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseAlbum of Hawks and Calligraphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216997/album-hawks-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573070/beijing-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseDaoist Immortals in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286855/daoist-immortals-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13093246/china-travel-poster-templateView licenseCanonization scroll of Li Zhong by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185170/canonization-scroll-zhongFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104117/china-travel-poster-templateView licenseLady Su Hui and Her Verse Puzzlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612982/lady-hui-and-her-verse-puzzleFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104095/china-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseStreams and Mountains Without Endhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242615/streams-and-mountains-without-endFree Image from public domain license