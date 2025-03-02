Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wood blockhousejapanese woodblock printsjapan incensepaperbookpersonartFour Oiran of the House Called Kadokana-ya Playing the Game of Ko-awase (Incense Game) by Katsukawa ShunshōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3862 x 2774 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojo as an Oiran by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613183/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-oiran-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor 