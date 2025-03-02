rawpixel
Woman Playing the Tsuzumi by Kubo Shunman
Authentic Japan poster template
Two Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo Shunman
Japanese travel agency poster template
Saiko Hajime by Kubo Shunman
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
Chinese Lady Seated at a Table, Composing an Ode by Yashima Gakutei
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
Ono-no-Komachi Looking at Her Reflection by Katsukawa Shuntei
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Two Tori-oi, or Itinerant Women Musicians of the Eta Class by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
A Woman Snatching a Bag of Sweetmeats from Her MotHer by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Actor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Stand
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Young Woman with an Otsue Demon Dressed as an Itinerant Priest by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
A Woman at Her Toilet Seated before a Mirror, Having Her Hair combed by a Kameyui (Woman Hairdresser) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Group of Women on the Engawa of a Country House, in the time of the Cherry Blossoming by Utamaro II
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Yamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
A Young Woman Seated upon the Engawa of a House by Suzuki Harunobu
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Women on a Bridge, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Authentic Japan blog banner template
“The Poet Sōjō Henjō (816–890) Slipping a Letter into a Woman’s Sleeve,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six…
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
The Hour of the Ox (1 A.M.–3 A.M.) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Ono no Tofu Standing on the Bank of a Stream and Watching a Frog Leap to Catch a Willow Branch by Totoya Hokkei
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
The Seventh Hour of the Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Girls Picking Green Leaves, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
The Oiran Kasugano of Ogiya on Parade under Blossoming Cherry Trees by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
