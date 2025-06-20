rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tea Things by Totoya Hokkei
Save
Edit Image
japanese art teatea bowltea cc0totoya hokkeijapanese woodblockpublic domain woodblock prints japanvintage bowlpublic domain japan tea
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkei
Pattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612530/pattern-plum-blossom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612564/candles-aizu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkei
History of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612594/history-kamakura-visitors-hoshinoi-well-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkei
Vase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Painting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkei
Painting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582266/image-japanese-woodblock-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse social story template, editable Instagram design
Japanese Teahouse social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100042/japanese-teahouse-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Courtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…
Courtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612513/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse blog banner template, editable text
Japanese Teahouse blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100041/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Lobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640193/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView license
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan Instagram post template
Discover Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView license
Ebisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkei
Ebisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkei
Woman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612439/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Box of Face Powder and Hair Ties; Specialities of Shimomura in Ryogaecho by Totoya Hokkei
Box of Face Powder and Hair Ties; Specialities of Shimomura in Ryogaecho by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612705/image-totoya-hokkei-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Oolong tea label template, editable design
Oolong tea label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516253/oolong-tea-label-template-editable-designView license
Flat Bowl with Eggs by Unidentified artist
Flat Bowl with Eggs by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612224/flat-bowl-with-eggs-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse Instagram post template, editable design
Japanese Teahouse Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801954/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pillow for Women and a Bowl by Totoya Hokkei
Pillow for Women and a Bowl by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612679/pillow-for-women-and-bowl-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji Instagram post template
Mount Fuji Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView license
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722546/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license