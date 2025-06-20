rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Otani Hiroji as Honda Harunaga by Torii Kiyomasu I
Save
Edit Image
hondapaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapanese
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Otani Hiroji as Kurofune Chiemon by Torii Kiyomitsu
Otani Hiroji as Kurofune Chiemon by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612945/otani-hiroji-kurofune-chiemon-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612795/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613095/the-actor-arashi-wakano-young-samurai-womans-clothes-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Sanagawa Ichimatsu 1st as a Wakashu (Fashionable Youth) in the Drama Momo–Chidori Shiraume" by Torii Kiyonobu I
The Actor Sanagawa Ichimatsu 1st as a Wakashu (Fashionable Youth) in the Drama Momo–Chidori Shiraume" by Torii Kiyonobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612816/image-public-domain-art-1922-1stFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichimura Kamezo in the role of Ise no Saburo
Ichimura Kamezo in the role of Ise no Saburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330221/ichimura-kamezo-the-role-ise-saburoFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from a Modified Soga Play by Torii Kiyomasu I
Scene from a Modified Soga Play by Torii Kiyomasu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613182/scene-from-modified-soga-play-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612927/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-the-role-koshizuka-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613158/portrait-actor-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichimura Takenojo VIII in the Role of a Puppeteer, showing Puppets to a Courtesan by Torii Kiyomasu I
The Actor Ichimura Takenojo VIII in the Role of a Puppeteer, showing Puppets to a Courtesan by Torii Kiyomasu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612922/image-japanese-background-street-vintage-1914Free Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612889/image-japanese-old-photos-family-crest-1949Free Image from public domain license
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Five Popular Actors as the Gonin Otoko or Five Otokodate, in Ume Wakana Futaba Soga" by Torii Kiyohiro
Five Popular Actors as the Gonin Otoko or Five Otokodate, in Ume Wakana Futaba Soga" by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612818/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichi
The actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163510/the-actor-otani-oniji-the-role-omoni-hikoshichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actors Nakamura Gentaro and Ikushima Shingoro
Kabuki Actors Nakamura Gentaro and Ikushima Shingoro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330271/image-paper-art-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu I
Scene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Raizō I and Bandō Hikosaburō II
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Raizō I and Bandō Hikosaburō II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330206/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template, editable design
Floral body lotion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji III and the Actor Onoe Kikugoro I by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroji III and the Actor Onoe Kikugoro I by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612026/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-and-the-actor-onoe-kikugoro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Ichikawa Komazō III in the Role of Kameō with Iwai Kumesaburō in the Role of Kameō's Wife, Oyasu, from the Play Shunkan…
Ichikawa Komazō III in the Role of Kameō with Iwai Kumesaburō in the Role of Kameō's Wife, Oyasu, from the Play Shunkan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612693/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness Facebook post template
Loneliness Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612768/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license