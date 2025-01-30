rawpixel
The Poet Mibu no Tadamine, from a set of album leaves illustrating The Thirty-six Poetic Immortals
Poetry quote Instagram story template
The Thirty-Six Poetic Immortals
Poetry quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Archbishop Henjō (Sōjō Henjō zu), from the Dōon Version of the Thirty-Six Poetic Immortals
Poetry quote Instagram post template
Travelers in a Wintry Forest
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Models of Paper Folding (Origata tehon)
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Diana Bathing
Poetry quote Instagram post template
Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivers by Kano Tsunenobu, Japanese (late 17th–early 18th century)
Poetry quote Instagram post template
Immortals
Painting is silent poetry Instagram story template
Bush Warbler (Uguisu) in a Plum Tree after Sakai Hōitsu
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Jurōjin
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Fujiwara no Teika’s “Poems on Flowers and Birds of the Twelve Months”
Music is the poetry of the air editable social media post template design
Competition Between Poets of Different Eras (Jidai fudō uta awase), depicting the poet Minamoto no Hitoshi
Poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
The Illustrated Tale of Genji
Poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Wisteria blossoms, Honami Koetsu
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Buddhist luohans crossing the sea to the palace of the dragon king
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Three Poems from the Later Collection of Japanese Poems (Gosen wakashū)
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poem Accompanying an Over Robe (Uchikake) with Bamboo by Gion Nankai (1677–1751)
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Teika’s Ten Styles of Japanese Poetry, unidentified artist
Poetry quote Instagram story template
Butterflies and grasses, Honami Koetsu
Poetry quote blog banner template
Stencil with Continuous Fret Pattern (sayagata)
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Enjoying the Evening Cool under a Gourd Trellis by Utagawa Toyohiro
