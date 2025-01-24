Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegoyapainting portrait kingprince charleskingprince portraitking charles iiifamous picturebourbonFerdinand VII (1784–1833), When Prince of AsturiasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3213 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUK King's birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473619/kings-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaria Luisa of Parma (1751–1819), Later Queen of Spainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8131969/maria-luisa-parma-1751-1819-later-queen-spainFree Image from public domain licenseUK King's birthday Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067670/kings-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKing George III. Mezzotint by C. Turner, 1820.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000917/king-george-iii-mezzotint-turner-1820Free Image from public domain licenseUK King's birthday Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963835/kings-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFranz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria, surrounded by his family (around 1860) by Josef Bermann and Otto Sommerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637419/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUK King's birthday Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947190/kings-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMedal: Bust of Annibale Bentivogliohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296068/medal-bust-annibale-bentivoglioFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseCrimean War: key to the painting of the reception of "Crimean Heroes" by Queen Victoria. Coloured lithograph after J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981727/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995372/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseFERDINAND III. Grace of God, King of Naples and Sicily, Charles III. Son of the King of Spain, born Ao. 1751. d. January 12…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11613893/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of King Louis XIII of France by Frans Pourbushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715901/portrait-king-louis-xiii-france-frans-pourbusFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQueen Victoria and her family: a composition carte de visite. Photograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009156/queen-victoria-and-her-family-composition-carte-visite-photographFree Image from public domain licenseInsurance ad editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995144/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseMap of Eastern Europe with portraits of Sigismund von Herberstein, Emperor Charles V, Emperor Maximilian I, Ferdinand of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992645/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Gotha Missal: Fol. 11r, Offering of the Souls; Bas-de-Page, Lions by Master of the Boqueteauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682468/photo-image-lions-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseParty time poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10660161/party-time-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Gotha Missal: Fol. 1r, Trinity and Resurrection by Master of the Boqueteauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682451/the-gotha-missal-fol-1r-trinity-and-resurrection-master-the-boqueteauxFree Image from public domain licensePet insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807757/pet-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCalliope, Muse of Epic Poetry by Charles Meynierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716369/calliope-muse-epic-poetry-charles-meynierFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe imperial family on the Schönbrunn palace terrace: standing from left to right: Emperor Franz Joseph I, Archduke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11668713/photo-image-crown-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharles Prince of Wales, James Duke of York and Princess Mary, children of King Charles I. Engraving by R. Strange after A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984018/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseKing George III Reviewing the Prince of Wales' Regiment of Light Dragoons, Attended by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792570/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713045/dog-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of William III (1650-1702), prince of Orange. From 1689 on king of England (1690 - 1727) by Charles Boit and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792834/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10660355/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCondesa de Altamira and Her Daughter, María Agustina by Francisco de Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612540/image-spanish-goya-osorio-manriqueFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView licenseThe Gotha Missal: Fol. 64r, Christ in Majesty by Master of the Boqueteauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682951/the-gotha-missal-fol-64r-christ-majesty-master-the-boqueteauxFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232425/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseThe Gotha Missal: Fol. 63v, Crucifixion by Master of the Boqueteauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682992/the-gotha-missal-fol-63v-crucifixion-master-the-boqueteauxFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082139/png-art-artwork-collage-elementView licenseThe Gotha Missal: Fol. 112v, Text by Master of the Boqueteauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682541/the-gotha-missal-fol-112v-text-master-the-boqueteauxFree Image from public domain license