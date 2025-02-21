Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagepaper dollsguildfordvintage papervintage marriagemarriagegauzy fabrictoyvintage motherMrs. Robert Shurlock (Henrietta Ann Jane Russell, 1775–1849) and Her Daughter Ann by John RussellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2916 x 3883 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322095/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseRobert Shurlock (1772–1847) by John Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613456/robert-shurlock-1772-1847-john-russellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322032/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseThe Church of the Trinità dei Monti and the Villa Medici, Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108722/the-church-the-trinita-dei-monti-and-the-villa-medici-romeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322096/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseA Cardinal Examining a Painting in a Cloisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328666/cardinal-examining-painting-cloisterFree Image from public domain licenseLove mom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964240/love-mom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Robert Shurlock Sr. (Ann Manwaring) by John Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613278/mrs-robert-shurlock-sr-ann-manwaring-john-russellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322030/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseMonks in the Cloister of the Church of Gesù e Maria, Rome by François Marius Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612841/image-public-domain-roman-people-contemporary-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322031/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseView in the Stables of the Villa of Maecenas, Tivoli by François Marius Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612755/image-tivoli-crypt-maecenasFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322028/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseMargaret Strachan (Mrs. Thomas Harwood)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128602/margaret-strachan-mrs-thomas-harwoodFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage counseling Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641564/marriage-counseling-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDesign for a Theatrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113192/design-for-theatreFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage counseling Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829612/marriage-counseling-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Choir of the Capuchin Church in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062226/the-choir-the-capuchin-church-romeFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage counseling Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145495/marriage-counseling-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseStella in Prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064536/stella-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage counseling Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908748/marriage-counseling-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Charlotte and Sarah Carteret-Hardy by Thomas Lawrencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666002/portrait-charlotte-and-sarah-carteret-hardy-thomas-lawrenceFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Christmas girl doll, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418722/photo-christmas-girl-doll-editable-design-element-setView licenseTeapot in the Shape of a Plum Blossomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249968/teapot-the-shape-plum-blossomFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Christmas girl doll, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418731/photo-christmas-girl-doll-editable-design-element-setView licenseA Pair of Polished Gentlemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076530/pair-polished-gentlemenFree Image from public domain license3D newly wed couple, wedding editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453989/newly-wed-couple-wedding-editable-remixView licensePortrait of the Artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086978/portrait-the-artistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322090/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseFrancis Lucas Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037140/francis-lucas-waddellFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057776/pregnancy-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVases and Ornament, nos. CCCCLX–CCCCLXVIII ("Designs for Various Ornaments," pl. 69)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076539/image-art-vintage-designsFree Image from public domain license3D mother holding toddler editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394925/mother-holding-toddler-editable-remixView licenseNecklacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8093867/necklaceFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061563/pregnancy-clinic-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChild Holding a Dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085307/child-holding-dollFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseVarieties of Leaf Ornament, nos. CCCCLV–CCCCLIX ("Designs for Various Ornaments," pl. 68)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076545/image-leaf-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseWe're pregnant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12027994/were-pregnant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary R. Whitlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8029993/mary-whitlockFree Image from public domain license