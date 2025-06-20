Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerijn rembrandtpaintingfigurative paintingpainting wiferembrandt van rijn van rijn art public domaindutch art portraitdaughter holding her mother's handrembrandt vintage art public domainHendrickje Stoffels (1626–1663) by Rembrandt van RijnView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1060 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3263 x 3695 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVirtual art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695503/virtual-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211911/floraFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licensePaulus Verschuur (1606–1667)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214846/paulus-verschuur-1606-1667Free Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057339/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRembrandt van Rijn's Allegory. Lucretia, portrait of a young woman, seconds after taking her own life, holding knife in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651107/image-vintage-art-handFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057342/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRembrandt van Rijn's male figure in workshop delicately tapping a sculpture with a mallet; sculpture features a standing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654829/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseprofile of male figure facing R with high hat and rough beard; rat perched on his PR shoulder. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654927/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLot and His Daughters. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653763/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRembrandt van Rijn's Woman Bathing Her Feet at a Brook. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653303/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042579/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Virgin Supported by Saint John, from a Crucifixion Grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304648/the-virgin-supported-saint-john-from-crucifixion-groupFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Centurion and Two Soldiers, from a Crucifixion Grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304649/the-centurion-and-two-soldiers-from-crucifixion-groupFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable Starry Night, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902765/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseBeggar Leaning on a Stick, Facing Lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221959/beggar-leaning-stick-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910058/png-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licensehead and shoulders of an old woman wearing a large fabric headdress and a garment with a fur-lined collar; facing to the R…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654895/image-vintage-art-planeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12629035/image-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licenseChildhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8300536/childFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Night Cafe, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933633/png-1888-antique-artView licenseprofile of a priest illuminated by two candles; writing in a book, leaning on cloth covered desk; trees, and large, draping…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654467/image-background-book-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676690/family-insurance-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBeggar Seated Warming His Hands at a Chafing Dishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222025/beggar-seated-warming-his-hands-chafing-dishFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057341/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRembrandt van Rijn's bust of a male figure, leaning slightly forward, with a large nose and heavily shaded brow; tall, furry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654686/image-light-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseMountain & Van Gogh's irises background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957933/mountain-van-goghs-irises-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8233723/woman-readingFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh-inspired irises background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933485/van-gogh-inspired-irises-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Rembrandt as St. Paulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226702/portrait-rembrandt-st-paulFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Night Cafe, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933472/png-1888-antique-artView licenseThe Death of the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216318/the-death-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseMountain & Van Gogh's irises background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957931/mountain-van-goghs-irises-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbraham's Sacrificehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208896/abrahams-sacrificeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh-inspired irises background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933482/van-gogh-inspired-irises-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Hay Barn. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654611/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license